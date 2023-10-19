T.N. likely to draw 70% of its peak power requirement in 2024-25 from Inter State Transmission System

October 19, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

With Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand expected to reach a record high of 20,000 MW in the summer period in 2024-25, about 14,000-14500 MW or 70% of the requirement is likely to be drawn from Inter State Transmission System.

The State would meet 6,000 MW of the requirement from internal sources, an official from Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre (SRLDC) pointed out during the recent meeting of Operation Coordination Sub-Committee of Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC).

The State’s peak power demand in the summer of 2024-25, is expected to surpass the previous all-time high peak demand of 19,387 MW hit on April 20 this year. The SRLDC official also pointed out the need to strengthen the transmission network to handle the expected increase in the load.

Series of augmentations of Interconnecting Transformers (ICTs) at Tiruchi, Arasur, Thiruvalam would enhance the Available Transfer Capability (ATC) for Tamil Nadu, as per the minutes of the meeting.

ATC means the transfer capability of the intercontrol area transmission system available for scheduling commercial transactions (through long term access, medium term open access and short term open access) in a specific direction, taking into account the network security

Tangedco’s own thermal power capacity is 4,320 MW and along with the State’s share from Central Generating Stations (CGS), long term and short term power purchase agreements, the State’s conventional installed capacity stands at 16,417.38 MW.

The 800-MW North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) Stage III project is expected to be completed by this month.

The 660-MW Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) expansion project, which was expected to be completed by 2024-25, will be delayed as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, BGR Energy Systems Limited, has not started major works.

Tamil Nadu has the highest power demand among Southern States. In summer months, Tangedco meets the balance requirement through short term contracts.