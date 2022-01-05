TN Legislative Assembly session till Friday

CHENNAI

05 January 2022 15:31 IST

The Tamil Nadu Legisalative Assembly Business Advisory Committee has decided to hold the current House session till Friday.

On Thursday, the House will adopt resolutions condoling the deaths of former Tamil Nadu Governor K. Rosaiah, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 defence personnel, Communist leader V. Duraimanickam, Kannada actor Puneet Rajkumar and human rights activist Desmond Tutu.

After making the obituary references and adopting condolence resolutions in the House, the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address will be moved, followed by the debate.

On Friday, the government will present the supplementary budget for 2021-2022 and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will give his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address. Legislations, if any, will be taken up for consideration and adopted on the last day of the sitting on Friday.