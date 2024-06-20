T.N. Legislative Assembly pays homage to victims of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, Kuwait fire

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday, June 20, 2024, paid homage to the lives that were lost in the recent fire accident in Kuwait. It also paid homage to the loss of lives in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the first day of the Assembly session, the House also adopted condolence resolutions over the death of Vikravandi MLA N. Pugazhenthi.

Speaker M. Appavu also read out the obituary references over the death of 17 former legislators. They were C. Manickaraj, E. Ravikumar, V. Dhanaraj, V. Chinnasamy, E. Ramakrishnan, A. Ganesamoorthy, S. Sivaraman, S. Venugopal, A.K.S. Anbalagan, Eraama Veerappan, R. Indirakumari, H.M. Raju, C. Velayuthan, T. Malaravan, T. Rajambal, M. Paramasivan and C. Ramanathan.

As a mark of respect for the deceased, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.