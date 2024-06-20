ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Legislative Assembly pays homage to victims of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, Kuwait fire

Published - June 20, 2024 02:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The House also adopted condolence resolutions over the death of Vikravandi MLA N. Pugazhenthi; as a mark of respect for the deceased the Speaker adjourned the House for the day

The Hindu Bureau

The first day of the current session of the T.N. Legislative Assembly took place on June 20, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday, June 20, 2024, paid homage to the lives that were lost in the recent fire accident in Kuwait. It also paid homage to the loss of lives in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district.

On the first day of the Assembly session, the House also adopted condolence resolutions over the death of Vikravandi MLA N. Pugazhenthi.

Speaker M. Appavu also read out the obituary references over the death of 17 former legislators. They were C. Manickaraj, E. Ravikumar, V. Dhanaraj, V. Chinnasamy, E. Ramakrishnan, A. Ganesamoorthy, S. Sivaraman, S. Venugopal, A.K.S. Anbalagan, Eraama Veerappan, R. Indirakumari, H.M. Raju, C. Velayuthan, T. Malaravan, T. Rajambal, M. Paramasivan and C. Ramanathan.

As a mark of respect for the deceased, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.

