GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Legislative Assembly pays homage to victims of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, Kuwait fire

The House also adopted condolence resolutions over the death of Vikravandi MLA N. Pugazhenthi; as a mark of respect for the deceased the Speaker adjourned the House for the day

Published - June 20, 2024 02:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The first day of the current session of the T.N. Legislative Assembly took place on June 20, 2024

The first day of the current session of the T.N. Legislative Assembly took place on June 20, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday, June 20, 2024, paid homage to the lives that were lost in the recent fire accident in Kuwait. It also paid homage to the loss of lives in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district.

On the first day of the Assembly session, the House also adopted condolence resolutions over the death of Vikravandi MLA N. Pugazhenthi.

Speaker M. Appavu also read out the obituary references over the death of 17 former legislators. They were C. Manickaraj, E. Ravikumar, V. Dhanaraj, V. Chinnasamy, E. Ramakrishnan, A. Ganesamoorthy, S. Sivaraman, S. Venugopal, A.K.S. Anbalagan, Eraama Veerappan, R. Indirakumari, H.M. Raju, C. Velayuthan, T. Malaravan, T. Rajambal, M. Paramasivan and C. Ramanathan.

As a mark of respect for the deceased, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / government / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.