T.N. leads in pollution control in country, says Minister

Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan has said that Tamil Nadu leads in pollution control in India.

Talking to presspersons after conducting ground breaking ceremony for various welfare schemes near Gobi, Mr. Karuppannan said, “Pollution levels are checked at 16 places by the Tamil Nadu by Pollution Control Board. Reports that air pollution is higher in Chennai are false. Generally, the pollution levels in air would be 120 micrograms, since sea winds have reduced, it has increased to 180 micrograms. A few private organisations are spreading false information that air pollution levels is at 300 micrograms.”

He said that industrial units in the state are fitted with devices that would treat pollutants before they are emitted into the air. Mr. Karuppannan said that stern action would be taken against those who indulge in sales of banned plastic products.

On local body elections, Mr. Karuppannan said that Chief Minister had informed that there are chances of elections are likely to held in December and applications from candidates in Erode rural district would be received on November 15 and 16.