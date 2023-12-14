ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. leaders express concern over security breach

December 14, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday expressed concern over the security breach at Parliament. 

In a post on social media, Mr. Palaniswami sought stringent action against the wrongdoers and steps to ensure that no such incident happens again.

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, and the former AIADMK interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala sought a detailed inquiry into the incident and said that protection for MPs should be strengthened. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to hold talks with Governor R.N. Ravi to fill vacancies in the post of Chairperson and Members of the Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission, and take steps for recruitment for the vacant posts lying in the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US