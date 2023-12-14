GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. leaders express concern over security breach

December 14, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday expressed concern over the security breach at Parliament. 

In a post on social media, Mr. Palaniswami sought stringent action against the wrongdoers and steps to ensure that no such incident happens again.

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, and the former AIADMK interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala sought a detailed inquiry into the incident and said that protection for MPs should be strengthened. 

Meanwhile, AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to hold talks with Governor R.N. Ravi to fill vacancies in the post of Chairperson and Members of the Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission, and take steps for recruitment for the vacant posts lying in the government.

