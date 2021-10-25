TN Law University inks pact with ICSI for research, development programmes

Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will collaborate in academic research, conduct workshops and also hold professional development programmes for students and academicians of both institutes.

The institutions signed an agreement, under the ICSI Academic Collaborations Initiative recently.

Devendra Vasant Deshpande, vice president of ICSI, explained the need for the partnership. “Governance is not just about policies, procedures and policing, but is the new leadership paradigm. Good governance of the future would be aligned on the principle of quick decisions, therefore, the efforts of the two Institutes will ensure maximum value creation in corporate governance,” he said.

N. Balasubramanian, chairman of the Southern India Regional Council of ICSI, said both institutions had identified some areas for mutual cooperation. The University would recognise the Company Secretary qualification as equivalent of a postgraduate degree for admission to Ph.D in Management/Commerce and allied programmes at the University, subject to their equivalency by the Association of Indian Universities and statutory bodies.

The Institute would conduct workshops, seminars, continuing education and training programmes and academic programmes for practising professionals, corporate executives and faculty members, research scholars and students of the University on a self-sustained basis.

The Institute has planned to award gold medals and merit certificates to the topper in the B.Com LLB (Hons). Three toppers in the exam would be eligible for waiver of registration fees while registering for the CS Course in the executive programme. The University will facilitate CS students through its study centre.

University vice-chancellor N. S. Santhosh Kumar said the undertaking would not only help to foster a relationship between the partnering institutes, but also highlight new opportunities.