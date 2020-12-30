Tamil Nadu

TN Law University convocation in February

The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University will hold its convocation in February. Candidates who have completed their coursework until September 2020 may apply.

Applications may be submitted before January 8. Candidates from affiliated colleges may submit their applications through their colleges. Those who have completed their undergraduate, postgraduate or doctoral programmes in the School of Excellence must submit their applications to the respective directors.

The application form and bank payment challan may be downloaded from the University web portal www.tndalu.ac.in, according to the registrar.

