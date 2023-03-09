ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Law Minister hints Bill against online gambling could be re-adopted in Assembly

March 09, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - CHENNAI

Governor Ravi had earlier promulgated an Ordinance banning online gambling last year

The Hindu Bureau

A day after it emerged that Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi returned a Bill banning online gambling, State Law Minister S. Regupathy indicated the Government might readopt the Bill in the Legislative Assembly, just as it had done when the anti-NEET Bill was returned last year. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A day after it emerged that Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi returned a Bill banning online gambling, State Law Minister S. Regupathy indicated the Government might readopt the Bill in the Legislative Assembly, just as it had done when the anti-NEET Bill was returned last year.

If the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly adopted yet another Bill seeking to ban online games, the "Governor had to grant assent and there was no chance whatsoever for him to decline," he said on Thursday.

Citing a judgment of the Madras High Court, the Minister contended that the Legislature has the competence to adopt Bill to that effect. "When it [the legislation] was legally challenged, the court did not dismiss it on the ground that the Legislature did not have the competence but over other reasons," the Minister said.

The court had dismissed it over certain reasons but said the government could bring about fresh legislation, Mr. Regupathy said and explained: "Thereby, the court has said the legislature has the competence to bring about legislation. So, the fresh legislation was brought about in line with the court judgment."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ravi had earlier promulgated an Ordinance banning online gambling last year and previously then Governor Banwarilal Purohit too had granted his assent to the legislation brought by the erstwhile AIADMK government, Mr. Regupathy pointed out.

Mr. Ravi on Wednesday returned to the State government the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, passed by the Assembly on October 19 contending that the State legislature had “no legislative competence” to frame the Bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US