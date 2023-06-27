HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. launches scheme providing life-saving cardiac drugs through more than 10,000 primary-level health facilities

People who experience symptoms of cardiac arrest can be rushed to the health centres in villages where nurses will provide life-saving emergency doses as a first aid

June 27, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian releasing a booklet on cardiac arrest during a training for health workers in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian releasing a booklet on cardiac arrest during a training for health workers in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday launched a scheme which aims to provide life-saving emergency “loading dose” for persons who experience symptoms of myocardial infarction or heart attack through over 10,000 primary level health facilities. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launched the scheme at Malumichampatti village in Coimbatore district. 

Under the scheme, the government will make life-saving cardiac drugs available in 8,713 health sub-centres (HSC) and 2,200 primary health centres (PHC) and urban primary health centres (UPHC) across the State at a cost of ₹3.37 crore, he said.

“People who experience symptoms of cardiac arrest can be rushed to the HSCs in villages where nurses will provide these life-saving emergency doses as a first aid after consulting with experienced doctors through facilities such as the eSanjeevani app,” said Mr. Subramanian at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The Minister said there was an increase in the number of young people experiencing cardiac arrest after the COVID-19 pandemic and experts need to conduct research to find out the reasons.

According to the Minister, in a move to save victims of snake and dog bites from villages, all the 2,886 PHCs and UPHCs in the State have been maintaining stocks of anti rabies vaccines (ARV) and anti snake venom (ASV) for the past two years. Earlier, ASV and ARV were available only in taluk government hospitals, district headquarters hospital and government medical college hospitals.

“Whenever senior health officials or I visit a village, we check whether vials of these drugs are available in the local PHC. For effective utilisation of these drugs, the government will give training to 30,000 nurses. The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital has been recognised as the State-level centre for this training,” he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / health / public health/community medicine / public health training / healthcare policy

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.