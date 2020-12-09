T.N. largely unaffected by Bharat Bandh

CHENNAI

09 December 2020 04:16 IST

Over 8,000 members of political parties and others arrested in central region

The Bharat Bandh against the laws liberalising agricultural markets did not have much impact in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, except in the central districts where traders stood in solidarity with farmers.

Over 8,000 members of the two Left parties, the DMK, the Congress and other organisations were arrested in the central region after they blocked roads.

Shops and business establishments remained shut all over Tiruvarur district, in important towns of Thanjavur district, including Kumbakonam and Papanasam, and in Pudukottai town. Police sources said road blockades were staged at 128 places all over the central region comprising eight districts.

Life remained largely unaffected across the western districts as industries and daily markets remained open in Coimbatore district.

In the southern districts, major Opposition parties and farmers’ associations staged demonstrations in support of those protesting in New Delhi. In Dindigul district, the protesters assembled at the bus stand and shouted slogans against the Centre and the AIADMK government. In Rameswaram, fishermen affiliated to a number of associations staged a protest at Pamban. Fishermen leader Rayappan demanded that the Centre immediately withdraw the “controversial” laws.

Makkal Neethi Maiam media coordinator (Madurai region) I. Muthukrishnan said that if the Centre failed to withdraw the three Acts, the farmers might have to sell their produce to big companies at the prices they fixed.

The bandh did not evoke any major response in Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakuruchi districts.

Thousands of people, including workers of the DMK and the Left parties, staged protests at 28 places across Chennai. The police said cases would be filed against the protesters for violating lockdown norms. Around 300 persons belonging to the Chennai Solidarity Group for Farmers Protests raised slogans against the Centre.