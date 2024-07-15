T.N. Language Atlas brings out the State’s varied linguistic typology and distribution

About 18.49% of the total population in Tamil Nadu could speak English, the Language Atlas of Tamil Nadu, 2011, has revealed.

Published recently by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India (RG&CCI), under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Atlas has pointed out that 2.11% of the total population in the State could speak Hindi.

It further pointed out that 96.20% of the total population in the State could speak Tamil; 8.05%, Telugu; 2.59%, Kannada; and 1.40%, Malayalam – either as their mother tongue or as their first or second subsidiary language. The Atlas has used the 2011 Census data for Tamil Nadu for its analysis, and puts the population of the State at 7,21,47,030.

Five major languages

The five major languages, classified on the basis of the total number of speakers in the State, are – Tamil (6,37,53,997), Telugu (42,34,302), Kannada (12,86,175), Urdu (12,64,537), Malayalam (7,26,096). Besides, there are 8,81,923 speakers of other languages. Over 24 lakh persons in the State could speak three languages. Excluding the trilinguals, over 1.79 crore people in the State could speak two languages.

The first version of the country’s Language Atlas was published in 2004, using the 1991 Census data. Subsequently, the Language Atlas of India, 2001, and the Language Atlas of India, 2011 (using the 2001 and the 2011 Census data) were published. The first State-wise Language Atlas published was that of West Bengal (using the 2011 Census data) in October 2023. The Language Atlas of Tamil Nadu, 2011, is the second State-wise language Atlas to have been released. It represents the typology of language, its geographical distribution, bilingualism, and trilingualism, among others.

The Tamil Nadu Language Atlas has language family-wise maps – Dravidian, Indo-European, Austro-Asiatic and Tibeto-Burman – and the distribution of Scheduled and Non-Scheduled Languages. Of the 17 Dravidian languages, speakers of 14 languages were found in Tamil Nadu, while those of Jatapu, Kolami and Koya were not present in the State. There were 10 major Indo-Aryan languages spoken in the State – Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Konkani, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sindhi and Urdu. English is categorised under the Germanic branch of the Indo-European family.

The RG&CCI had earlier published a report of the Linguistic Survey of India-Tamil Nadu (LSI-TN), conducted on the basis of the field data of 2021-22.

According to the report, there are 60 million Tamil speakers, mainly in south India, and 68 million Tamil speakers worldwide.