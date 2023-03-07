ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Labour Welfare Minister administers safety pledge

March 07, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The pledge was administered at an event on Monday, to commemorate National Safety Day, which falls on March 4

The Hindu Bureau

C.V. Ganesan, Minister, Labour Welfare and Skill Development, administered the safety pledge on Monday, March 6, at an event related to the 52nd National Safety Day.

During his address, the Minister advised officials to conduct safety training programmes on the implementation of best safety practices followed worldwide, and to create awareness amongst employees and the management of industries with regard to this, in Tamil Nadu.

The 52nd National Safety Day events are being jointly organized by the Directorate of Industrial Safety & Health (DISH), Government of Tamil Nadu and the National Safety Council (NSC), Tamil Nadu Chapter.

National Safety Day is celebrated on March 4 to commemorate the foundation day of the National Safety Council, and is aimed at renewing the commitment of employees and the general public toward working safely every year. M.V. Senthil Kumar, director (FAC), DISH, joint directors of industrial safety and health and Rajmohan Palanivelu, secretary, DISH, and officials of NSC, TN chapter were present.

