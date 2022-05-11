T.N. keen on increasing skills of workers: Minister
11 new ITIs started in one year and ₹2,877 cr. granted to them, says C.V. Ganesan
The State government is keen on increasing the skill levels of the youth and is currently working on a concept of multi-skilled workers, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan said here on Wednesday.
Taking part in an event organised by the National Safety Council’s Tamil Nadu Chapter, the Minister gave away the Occupational Health, Safety & Environment Awards - 2020 and Safety Competition Awards - 2020.
In the last one year, the State government has opened 11 new ITIs and ₹2,877 crore of aid has been granted to these technical institutes. He said that he had inspected 45 of the 91 technical institutes across the State.
Labour Secretary R. Kirlosh Kumar said Tamil Nadu was a major hub of information technology and business outsourcing. The State had a dedicated division of BOCW in the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health to take care of the construction workers’ health and safety.
Mr. Kumar said the draft guidelines for the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Tamil Nadu) Rules, 2022, had been put in place and suggestions had been invited.
Director of Industrial Safety & Health K. Jagathesan delivered the special address.
M.V. Karthikeyan, Joint Director of Industrial Safety and Health and office-bearers of NSC-TN Chapter T. Baskaran, K.R. Ravichandiran and Palanivelu Rajmohan and K. Jeganathan were present.
