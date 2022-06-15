T.N. IT Dept. is now Department of Information Technology and Digital Services

Move aimed at strengthening growth of emerging technologies and digital technology services

The Tamil Nadu Department of Information Technology (IT) has now officially been renamed as the Department of Information Technology and Digital Services. The government has issued a formal G.O. in this regard. An announcement about the proposal to change the name was earlier made on the floor of the Assembly during the budget session 2022-2023.

The IT Department was set up in October 1998 with the aim of providing support to the growth of the IT industry in the State as well as ensuring the development of e-Governance.

According to the order issued by Neeraj Mittal, Principal Secretary of the Department of Information Technology and Digital Services, this department had been handling all the matters relating to Information Technology, Electronics and Communications.

The development of IT and Information Technology-enabled services sectors were co-related. Therefore, in order to achieve an integrated development, a proactive integrated policy approach was required.

To strengthen growth of emerging technologies and digital technology services, the department’s name had been changed, Mr. Mittal said.