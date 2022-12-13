T.N. issues temporary ban on 6 pesticides to reduce access to means of suicide

December 13, 2022 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a government order (G.O.) banning hazardous pesticides for a period of 60 days, in a move to reduce access to means of suicide.

The G.O. calls for the ban of Monocrotophos, Profenophos, Acephate, Profenofos+ Cypermethrin, Chlorpyrifos + Cypermethrin and Chlorpyrifos. In addition, the Director of Agriculture has also proposed to prohibit the manufacturing, sale, stock, distribution/exhibit for the sale or use of 3% yellow phosphorus permanently for agriculture, as an insecticide.

The G.O. has relied on the research report submitted by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore and the high-level committee constituted to examine the possibility of banning of hazardous insecticides. They had recommended prohibiting insecticides for 60 days.

As per the data provided by the Director of Agriculture, in the year 2017-18, farmer deaths in Tamil Nadu were caused mostly by the following toxic pesticides: Carbofuran, Monocrotophos, Acephate, Profenophos, Profenophos + Cypermethrin and Chlorpyriphos + Cypermethrin. The 3% yellow phosphorous [sold as Ratol], used as a rodenticide for field rats, is the major cause of suicidal deaths across Tamil Nadu, he further added.

Suicide by pesticides poisoning is a major public health problem and needs innovative interventions to address it, says Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder, Sneha – a suicide prevention helpline.

“Limiting access to means of suicide is very effective in preventing suicides, according to the WHO,” she adds.

Welcoming the move she said, “Phasing out highly toxic pesticides that are a cause for suicide has also been recommended by the recently released National Suicide Prevention Strategy. These toxic pesticides have a high fatality rate and will definitely reduce impulsive suicides, particularly in rural areas.”

In a study conducted by Dr. Lakshmi and her team in Kattumannarkoil Taluk, in Cuddalore, in 2013, a centralised storage facility was set up for farmers to store their pesticides safely. While it was accepted among the farmers, it also limited the availability of the most common means to commit suicides in the area, leading to a positive effect on curbing suicides.

( Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)