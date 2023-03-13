T.N. issues request for proposal, to rope in consultant for Global Investors Meet 2024

March 13, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a Request For Proposal (RFP) for the ‘Selection of Global Management Consultant’ as a knowledge partner for the Global Investors Meet 2024.

This will be the first Global Investors Meet (GIM) for the M.K Stalin-led DMK government. The previous two investor meets took place in 2015 and 2019, when the AIADMK was in power. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, last year, said that the state would be hosting a GIM in Chennai on January 10 and 11, 2024, with the participation of more than 100 countries. This is the first time a consultant is being roped in for the meet.

The knowledge partner selected for this event will work closely with the Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce Department and Guidance, to finalise up to 30 sectors and sub-sectors. This list could include a list of eight focus sector and twelve sunrise sectors (identified in the Industrial Policy 2021) and new sectors and sub sectors.

According to details provided by Guidance, the nodal agency for investments, partnerships and collaborations with the State of Tamil Nadu, the focus sectors include automobiles and auto components, chemicals, electronics & hardware, heavy engineering, leather, textiles, financial services and software.

The sunrise sectors include electric vehicles, EV cell and battery manufacturing or any green fuel technology such as hydrogen fuel, medical electronics, devices and equipment and aerospace and defence applications among others.

The consultant picked will also be preparing 50 success case studies. The theme will include success stories of existing investors’ experiences in setting up operations in Tamil Nadu.

The case studies will also have success stories on how investments are handled, the pace of conversion of these investments in Tamil Nadu, and the preparedness of Tamil Nadu to welcome investments and the growth of industry.