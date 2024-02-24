ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. issues government order extending age limit for teacher appointments in minority institutions

February 24, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The existing age of 53, the maximum age for appointment of teachers in the general category and 58 for other communities in government schools, is now to be extended to minority educational institutions as well, as per the G.O.

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a government order (G.O.) extending the existing maximum age limit for appointment of teachers in minority educational institutions. The move follows a recent announcement made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

Addressing a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Minorities Welfare Board last week, Mr. Stalin had said in the appointment of teachers, the existing age of 53, the maximum age for appointment of teachers in the general category and 58 for other communities in government schools, would also be extended to minority educational institutions.

The government order is issued to give effect and implement this announcement by the Chief Minister, according to J. Kumaragurubaran, Secretary of the School Education Department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US