T.N. issues government order extending age limit for teacher appointments in minority institutions

February 24, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a government order (G.O.) extending the existing maximum age limit for appointment of teachers in minority educational institutions. The move follows a recent announcement made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

Addressing a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Minorities Welfare Board last week, Mr. Stalin had said in the appointment of teachers, the existing age of 53, the maximum age for appointment of teachers in the general category and 58 for other communities in government schools, would also be extended to minority educational institutions.

The government order is issued to give effect and implement this announcement by the Chief Minister, according to J. Kumaragurubaran, Secretary of the School Education Department.