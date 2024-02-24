GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. issues government order extending age limit for teacher appointments in minority institutions

The existing age of 53, the maximum age for appointment of teachers in the general category and 58 for other communities in government schools, is now to be extended to minority educational institutions as well, as per the G.O.

February 24, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a government order (G.O.) extending the existing maximum age limit for appointment of teachers in minority educational institutions. The move follows a recent announcement made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

Addressing a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Minorities Welfare Board last week, Mr. Stalin had said in the appointment of teachers, the existing age of 53, the maximum age for appointment of teachers in the general category and 58 for other communities in government schools, would also be extended to minority educational institutions.

The government order is issued to give effect and implement this announcement by the Chief Minister, according to J. Kumaragurubaran, Secretary of the School Education Department.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / education / school / teachers / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.