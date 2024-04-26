T.N. is looking at investment partnerships for hydrogen and fuel cell research

April 26, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu is looking at investment partnerships for hydrogen and fuel cell research, Vishnu V, Managing Director & CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu said in Chennai on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

“Tamil Nadu is the second-largest economy and drives the growth of the country. Global companies that are looking to enter India for the first time would ideally look at Tamil Nadu as the most preferred destination. For companies already in India that do no have a presence in Tamil Nadu, we welcome them to invest here,” he said at a commercial vehicle summit organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“Today, supply chains drive the entire ecosystem, especially from an investment point of view. The supply chain is today’s single biggest driver for a decision to make or break an investment criterion for the commercial vehicle sector. Some decisions that can be considered are: how we can cut emissions to build a sustainable future, reduce ownership costs, smarter solutions by interconnectivity, adopting the latest technology and skilling,” Mr. Vishnu added.

“More than 10 million jobs are directly created by commercial vehicles and this is a growth indicator,” said Pradeep Kumar Thimmaiyan, summit chairman & president & CTO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles in his address.

“We are building our infrastructure, and this means we have a unique chance to learn from other countries and use it to completely redesign the future of transportation. We could make it much safer and more efficient than even they have today,” said Satyakam Arya, managing director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

Meanwhile, CII also organised the Tamil Nadu Finance Conclave on April 25.

“Regulations are going to be here, and they are going to get more stringent as there is a learning, depending upon the changes in the environment and the role of the CFO’s,” said N. Kamakodi, managing director & CEO, City Union Bank, who was the chief guest for the event.

T. T. Srinivasaraghavan, former managing director, Sundaram Finance, Srivats Ram, chairman, CII, Tamil Nadu & managing director, Wheels India Ltd and Gopal Mahadevan, chairman, CII Tamil Nadu Finance Conclave 2024 & whole time director & chief financial officer, Ashok Leyland Limited were among the speakers.