T.N. is a major contributor to nation’s industrial growth: PM

With love from T.N. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami felicitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

COIMBATORE

26 February 2021 02:30 IST

Modi launches a slew of development projects for the State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday acknowledged that Tamil Nadu had been a major contributor to the country’s industrial growth.

At a function in Coimbatore to dedicate as well as lay the foundation for infrastructure projects across the State, he said Tamil Nadu had ensured uninterrupted power supply, which was essential for industrial growth.

Mr. Modi dedicated two major power projects being implemented by Neyveli Lignite Corporation, adding 709 mw solar and 1000 mw of thermal power generation to the existing capacity. The projects were implemented at ₹10,800 crore.

About 65% of the power generated, including the added capacity, was for Tamil Nadu and only the rest 35% was shared among the southern states.

Lauding the legacy of Tamil Nadu in maritime initiatives right from the days of freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaranar, the Prime Minister said that widening of the road and bridges at Korapallam would further strengthen the cargo handling capacity of the VOC Port at Thoothukudi. Development and environment are closely linked, he said, referring to the 500 kw roof top solar power generation implemented at the VOC Port.

Mr. Modi said works were already on for generating another 140 kw. A project for another 5 MW ground-level solar power generation facility at ₹20 crore would be launched soon.

By meeting the 65% of the port’s energy requirements, VOC Port had become a pioneer in green ports, he said.

Stressing the need for ensuring dignity to every individual, Mr. Modi said that as many as 4,144 tenements constructed by Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) at a cost of ₹332 crore at Tiruppur, Madurai and Tiruchi were being dedicated to those who never had a roof above their head even after 70 years of independence.

Mr. Modi also laid the foundation for an Integrated Command and Control Centre for eight of the 11 smart cities at a cost of ₹ 92 crores “to provide intelligent and integrated solutions for problems faced by cities”.

The Prime Minister said the ₹934-crore project for modernising the Lower Bhavani Project, for which the stone was laid on Thursday, would irrigate two lakh acres of lands in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts thus paving the way for realising the dream of “one drop more crop”.

Union Minister for Coal Pralhad Joshi said that a series of reforms initiated by Mr. Modi since 2014 had given encouraging results, helping the mines sector to break from the shackles of restriction.

The open auction for commercial mining was fetching ₹6,650 crore revenue a year.

Thanking the Prime Minister for providing funds for LBP modernisation, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami sought funds for more such projects to enhance efficiency in water management.

He urged Mr. Modi to declare the Godavari-Cauvery river linking as a national project to benefit Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on the lines of the Ganges rejuvenation.

The Chief Minister appealed for the operation of night flights from Salem and Thoothukudi, flight connectivity between Coimbatore and Dubai and speeding up the modernisation of Coimbatore and Madurai airports. He also sought 50 % funds from the Centre for the proposed Coimbatore Metro Rail project.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam thanked the Prime Minister for bestowing personal attention on the needs of Tamil Nadu.

Lauding the Prime Minister for his occasional use of Tamil, he said there were some leaders, who claimed to be champions of the Tamil race, but could not even read properly the printed Tamil text.

Governor Banwarilal Purhohit and Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani took part in the function.