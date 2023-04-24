T.N. introduces special licence for serving liquor in marriage halls, stadiums and house functions 

April 24, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has introduced a special licence by amending the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981, to facilitate possession and serving of liquor on commercial premises, such as marriage halls, banquet halls and sports stadiums, as well as non-commercial premises such as households hosting celebrations, functions and parties.

The special licence is aimed at facilitating the serving of liquor to guests, visitors and participants at public events at a place specified by the licensee and the licensor. So far, licences were issued only for clubs and star hotels. A notification on the special licence was issued by the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department last month.

The fresh inclusion into the entry, ‘Licences for liquor used for consumption’, in the rules is: “F.L.12 special licence for possession of liquor and serving to the guests, visitors and participants in the international/national summits and events/conferences/celebrations/festivals etc.”

Official sources told The Hindu that so far licences had been given to clubs and star hotels and there was no provision for giving licence for events.

This special licence was aimed at filling the gap.

F.L.12 special licence would be valid for one or more days and would be issued by the Deputy Commissioner/Assistant Commissioner (Excise) with the approval of the Collector on payment of licence fees.

This licence is for possession and serving of Indian-made foreign liquor and imported liquor to guests, visitors and participants at international or national events.

The licensee is to obtain a ‘no objection certificate’ from the Police Commissioner for events held in the Corporation limits and from the Superintendent of Police for events held in the districts.

The licensee is to obtain supplies from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) Limited wholesale depot nearest to the place of events or from such other source as the Deputy Commissioner/Assistant Commissioner (Excise) may approve.

Every application for a special licence shall be made online seven working days before the date of the event.

The issue of liquor under F.L.12 special licence may be in pegs or bottles for consumption.

There is an annual registration fee for the special licence for the commercial premises and a fee per day for the issue of permit for a single event.

In the case of the commercial premises, the annual registration fee for obtaining the special licence is ₹1 lakh for events in the municipal corporations, ₹75,000 for those in the municipalities and ₹50,000 at other places. There is no annual registration fee for the special licence on the non-commercial premises.

The fee per day for the issue of permit for conducting one event is ₹11,000 (in the municipal corporations), ₹7,500 (in the municipalities) and ₹5,000 (at other places). The special licence for “one-time” possession and supply of liquor on the non-commercial premises during household celebrations, functions and parties could be obtained on payment of ₹11,000 (in the municipal corporations), ₹7,500 (in the municipalities) and ₹5,000 (at other places).