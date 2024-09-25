T.N. introduces multiple checks to prevent fraudulent registration of documents 

The Tamil Nadu Registration Department has introduced multiple checks to prevent fraudulent registration of documents.

While the system of identifying a property owner is now on the basis of valid identity cards and fingerprint validation from Aadhaar database, the department has now introduced iris recognition as part of the automatic biometric identification. The process of installing the iris scanner in all Sub-Registrar Offices was already on.

According to official sources, the Inspector-General of Registrations, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, has directed the registering authorities across the State to follow the fingerprint and iris scanning protocols, along with other existing procedures, for validation of claims and credentials.

As part of a series of initiatives to prevent fraud in registration of properties, the sources said that tokens for processing registrations were being issued to sellers only when the ‘patta’ was in their name. Also, registration of a land would be allowed only when the partitioned sub-division in a Survey Number is updated online in ‘TamilNilam’ database.

Authenticate records online

In a related development, P. Madhusudhan Reddy, Director of Survey and Settlement, has written to the Registration Department to issue necessary instructions to the registering authorities like SROs and District Registrars not to insist the executants/claimants who come to register the landed properties to furnish attested (or) certified photocopies of land records, such as A-Register, Chitta and Field Measurement Sketch, etc., from Village Administrative Officers at the time of registration of properties.

Referring to instances where Sub-Registrars were asking for certified copies of various documents attested by the VAO, he said that the registering authorities were not accepting the downloaded version after verification, and it was insisted to furnish physical signature of VAO with a stamp.

In this regard, VAOs and other revenue officials were told not to issue any attested (or) certified photocopies of manuscript land records of Rural (A-register, Chitta, FMS) and Urban Town Survey Land Register (TSLR) land records (excluding Natham land records).

If any Field Measurement Book copy was requested by the people, the VAOs should inform them to take a printout from https://eservices.tn.gov.in.

Mr. Reddy also informed that the registration officials be advised to verify the authenticity of the records by scanning QR codes or through integrated software of ‘STAR’ and ‘TamilNilam’ websites so that registration process was seamless, and people were not put to difficulties of obtaining physical copies where already authenticated digital land records were available online, the sources said.