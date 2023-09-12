ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. inks deal with eye hospital Maxivision to set up 100 eye testing centres

September 12, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The centres will be set up in tier-II and III cities in the State, with an investment of ₹400 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of Maxivision G.S.K. Velu and Guidance Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer V. Vishnu, exchanged the MoU in the presence of T.N. CM Stalin | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals Private Limited, towards setting up 100 eye testing centres in tier-II and III cities with an investment of ₹400 crore. Maxivision currently operates in various parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The MoU for the investment, signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai, is expected to provide jobs for about 2,000 people. Chairman of Maxivision G.S.K. Velu and Guidance Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer V. Vishnu, exchanged the MoU.

Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present during the event at the Secretariat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US