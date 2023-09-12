HamberMenu
T.N. inks deal with eye hospital Maxivision to set up 100 eye testing centres

The centres will be set up in tier-II and III cities in the State, with an investment of ₹400 crore

September 12, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman of Maxivision G.S.K. Velu and Guidance Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer V. Vishnu, exchanged the MoU in the presence of T.N. CM Stalin | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals Private Limited, towards setting up 100 eye testing centres in tier-II and III cities with an investment of ₹400 crore. Maxivision currently operates in various parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The MoU for the investment, signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai, is expected to provide jobs for about 2,000 people. Chairman of Maxivision G.S.K. Velu and Guidance Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer V. Vishnu, exchanged the MoU.

Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present during the event at the Secretariat.

