T.N. Information Commission urges varsities to undertake research on local issues

November 18, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Information Commission has urged universities in the State to encourage scholars to undertake research on local issues such as the menace of ‘Seemai Karuvelam’ (Prosopis juliflora), which has been affecting groundwater table and fertility of cultivable lands in southern districts.

Passing orders on a petition seeking details of certain courses and online tracking of Ph.D thesis, State Information Commissioner S. Muthuraj sent an advisory to the Registrars of Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai, Alagappa University, Karaikudi, and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli, to promote research of neem, tamarind and other trees that had abundant growth in the southern districts.

Similarly, Mr. Muthuraj said, research could be undertaken on local industries including firecrackers manufacturing sector and printing presses in places like Sivakasi in the southern parts of Tamil Nadu. Findings of such research by scholars would help the government plan schemes to benefit the industry and people. Tamil Nadu has topped other States in the number of research scholars admitted to Ph.D programmes.

The case is based on a petition filed by S. Sivakumar, who sought details of special undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the Alagappa University, Karaikudi, special fee structure, aid received from the government and recognition or equivalence of the courses, among others.

In another petition filed under the Right to Information Act, 2005, S. Karthik sought to know, among other things, whether the implementation of the online Ph.D thesis tracking system was implemented in the University of Madras.

The State Information Commission directed the Public Information Officers to provide the information to the petitioners and asked the public information officers of all universities in the State under the Department of Higher Education to make Ph.D tracking system available on their respective websites for the benefit of students.