Erode (East) bypoll | T.N. Industries Minister rides pillion after car gets stuck in traffic

February 08, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated February 09, 2023 01:19 pm IST - ERODE

After completing his campaign at Valayakara Street, the Minister took the car to reach Indira Nagar. However, his vehicle could not proceed further due to traffic congestion

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu riding pillion on a two-wheeler in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu rode pillion on a two-wheeler after his car was stuck in traffic during his election campaign for Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan in Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

After completing his campaign at Valayakara Street, the Minister took the car to reach Indira Nagar, located about one km away. However, his vehicle could not proceed further due to traffic congestion.

Hence, Kurinji N. Dhandapani, Zone four chairman and Ward 41 councillor, asked a cadre to drop the Minister at Indira Nagar on his two-wheeler. The Minister rode pillion and reached the venue and his car arrived later.

