T.N. implements new health insurance scheme for its staff

It will cover 203 approved treatments and surgeries

The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order for implementing the New Health Insurance Scheme, 2021, for its employees and their family members.

United India Insurance Company Limited, Chennai, will execute the agreement with the government, as recommended by the tender scrutinising committee, the Government Order said. The scheme will cover 203 approved treatments and surgeries at 1,169 empanelled hospitals for workers of government departments, State public sector undertakings, statutory boards, local bodies, and government universities, among others.

“The annual premium payable by the government to United India Insurance Company, Chennai, shall be at the rate of ₹3,240 [plus GST as applicable from time to time] per employee per annum for a block period of four years from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2025,” it said.

The overall limit of assistance will be up to ₹10 lakh for a family in four years. The annual premium initially paid by the government will be recovered from the employee at the rate of ₹300 a month (₹295 subscription for NHIS and ₹5 in contribution to the corpus fund) by deduction from salary from July this year. The company will issue identity cards to all beneficiaries.

The pay wards at government hospitals and private hospitals will be covered. At least three institutions (excluding government hospitals) in Puducherry, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and New Delhi will also be covered.

In 2016, the government implemented the New Health Insurance Scheme for its employees for four years between July 2016 and June 2020. It was extended till June 30, 2021.

(Access the order at https://bit.ly/tngo7121)