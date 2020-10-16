T.N. Ilangyar Katchi to contest all seats

Coimbatore

16 October 2020 01:17 IST

Members of the Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi, a political party formed by the youth who participated in the 2017 pro-jallikattu protests, said on Thursday that the party will field candidates in all 234 constituencies for the upcoming Assembly elections.

State Deputy Secretary of the party R.T. Horson Prabu made the announcement while addressing the media persons in Coimbatore on Thursday.

After Chennai, Coimbatore had the highest members in the party, he told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are yet to finalise our candidates for eight constituencies in Coimbatore district,” he said, noting that the party had identified candidates for the Coimbatore (north) and Thondamuthur Assembly constituencies.

The party contested in the R.K. Nagar by-election, the Lok Sabha elections and the elections for the rural local bodies.