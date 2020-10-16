Tamil Nadu

T.N. Ilangyar Katchi to contest all seats

Members of the Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi, a political party formed by the youth who participated in the 2017 pro-jallikattu protests, said on Thursday that the party will field candidates in all 234 constituencies for the upcoming Assembly elections.

State Deputy Secretary of the party R.T. Horson Prabu made the announcement while addressing the media persons in Coimbatore on Thursday.

After Chennai, Coimbatore had the highest members in the party, he told The Hindu.

“We are yet to finalise our candidates for eight constituencies in Coimbatore district,” he said, noting that the party had identified candidates for the Coimbatore (north) and Thondamuthur Assembly constituencies.

The party contested in the R.K. Nagar by-election, the Lok Sabha elections and the elections for the rural local bodies.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2020 1:18:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-ilangyar-katchi-to-contest-all-seats/article32866386.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY