T.N. hopes to exceed hydro power generation target for 2021-22

CHENNAI

06 August 2021 01:15 IST

Central Electricity Authority has set 3,853 million units as the goal

Tamil Nadu hopes to exceed the hydro power generation target fixed by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) for 2021-22. The CEA has fixed 3,853 million units.

Since April 1, the State generated around 1,570 million units, about 210 million units higher than what was achieved during the corresponding period in the previous year. The optimism of officials in charge of hydro power generation is based on the pattern followed in the State. Ordinarily, it is only during July-December (most part of the southwest monsoon, coupled with the entire northeast monsoon) that the reservoirs generate about 60% of the annual production. With virtually five more months to go, the State, in the assessment of the officials, will be able to experience several rounds of substantial inflow and generate more than the target.

During 2020-21, the total hydro power generation was 4,040 million units.

Though the share of hydro power is hardly 5% of the present total power availability, the hydel stations come handy for the authorities to handle the peak-hour load, besides in times of sudden failure of the coal-based thermal power stations or a steep fall in production of infirm power such as wind and solar energy. However, the present storage of hydel reservoirs, despite being higher than what it was in the previous year, may not surpass the maximum storage attained three years ago.

As on date, the storage of the reservoirs, expressed in terms of million units, was around 1,327, about 430 million units higher than that of the corresponding day in 2020. The maximum storage — around 2,390 million units — was recorded on August 15, 2018, going by the meteorological forecast for the coming days.

According to the latest forecast of the meteorological department, the State, especially the catchments of the hydel reservoirs, is likely to witness rainfall during August 7-9, but this spell is not expected to bring huge inflows. The current rate of inflow is around 17 million units and the generation is 20 million units.

These days, wind and solar power plants account for about 108 million units of the State’s total energy consumption of 350 million units every day.

The coal-fired thermal power stations of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation contribute 69 million units.

The State gets around 82 million units in its share from the Central Generating Stations in places such as Ramagundam, Vallur, Neyveli and Kundankulam. Of the remaining sources of energy, long term open access (LTOA) accounts for around 47 million units.