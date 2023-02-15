HamberMenu
T.N. home food tech startup Cookr, secures USD 1 million in pre-seed round

The Hosur-based startup that offers home-cooked food options to its customers is currently operational in 9 cities in T.N. and plans to expand its footprint with the funding received

February 15, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sangeetha Kandavel

Cookr, an early-stage home food tech marketplace startup, has secured USD 1 Million (₹8.25 crore) in pre-seed investments, from angel investors.

The Hosur-based startup is planning to use the funds to increase its footprint across Tamil Nadu, and to expand its team. The investors include employees and alumni of various companies including Microsoft, Amazon, Intel, TITAN Company, as well as founders of others including M2P Fintech, WilcoSource LLC, RXDataScience Inc, Quadrant Resource LLC, and The Social Company, to scale its home kitchen food marketplace.

Founded in 2022 by Praba Santhanakrishnan, Saravanakumar (SK) Kandasamy, and Nirmalkumar Muthu, Cookr offers home-cooked food options with over 500 home cooks on the platform, catering to customers. All its partner cooks are FSSAI-certified. It is currently operational in nine cities in Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi, Hosur, Chidambaram, Thanjavur, Salem, Vellore, and Kumbakonam. It intends to be operational in Puducherry and Chennai by the end of this month.

Praba Santhanakrishnan, co- founder and CEO of Cookr, said, “We see that there is a huge demand for healthy home-made food and long shelf-life food products, and we are excited to offer a solution that will cater to this rapidly growing market.”

