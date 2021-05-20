TN Higher Education Minister warns engineering colleges to pay semester exam fees

CHENNAI

20 May 2021

Self-financing engineering colleges that owe Anna University the semester exam fees have been given time till Monday to pay up. Colleges that fail to do so could lose their affiliation.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi has warned that colleges that have not paid the exam fees of students to Anna University will lose their affiliation.

In a press meet at the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday, he said colleges had not paid up the semester exams fees to the University, as a result of which the students could not write the exams. He said the colleges must pay up before Monday if they wanted to avoid being penalised.