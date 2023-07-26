T.N. Higher Education Minister Ponmudy to meet autonomous college officials next week

July 26, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Ponmudy will hold talks with autonomous colleges next week over implementing the model syllabus.

The department had mooted the idea of a common syllabus to enable students to shift from one university to another for higher degrees or during their coursework. At present when students shift, they struggle to cope with a new set of courses.

The department said the model syllabus would be implemented after ironing out concerns of the autonomous colleges. As many as 870 curriculum committees, based on suggestions from industry, revised 301 model courses which include 166 undergraduate and 135 postgraduate courses.

Courses such as B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence, B.Sc. Internet of Things, B.Sc. Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, B.Sc. Computer Science with Block Chain Technology, B.Sc. Computer Science with Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality were proposed to be introduced on advice from industry professionals.

The Tamil Nadu State Higher Education Council developed the model syllabus in consultation with Board of Studies from the universities, which include affiliated autonomous colleges, a department release stated, adding that around 90% of the colleges had implemented the syllabus.

Undergraduate students in all colleges would study (Part 1) language; (Part 2) English; (Part 3) core subjects and electives; (Part 4) skill development courses; and (Part 5) value-added education. Universities and colleges had the autonomy to change electives in Parts 1, 2, and 3 and the subjects in Parts 4 and 5.

However, 75% of the syllabus in the core subjects must be uniform, the department had said, adding that this would not affect the autonomy of the institutions.

Also, institutions may interchange core subjects, practicals and elective papers between semesters.

According to the department officials, experts from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Anna University and 10 arts and science university were included in the discussions and 922 professors were part of the committee that framed the model syllabus.