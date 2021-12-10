TN Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi defends Governor’s action in meeting with college teachers

The Minister said the Governor was merely enquiring with teachers; he also said that the Governor should support the TN government

TN Higher Education Minister, K. Ponmudi, described Governor R.N. Ravi’s recent action of meeting with college teachers as mere “enquiries.”

The Higher Education Minister made this remark on Friday when his attention was brought to the protest demonstrations staged by the DMK during the previous AIADMK regime when the then Governor had conducted similar meetings. “He (Mr. Ravi) had made some enquiries and in future things might change”, Mr. Ponmudi said, and added that the Governor should support the Tamil Nadu government. The Chief Minister, M.K.Stalin had also met him and discussed various issues including the NEET issue with him, the Minister said.

Later, Mr. Ponmudi delivered the 29th Convocation address at the Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam, where he pointed out that the institution was founded with an objective to assist women to free themselves from the clutches of social slavery through education.

Hailing the institution for its contribution to the development of rural students, he called upon the graduates to fulfil the dreams of their parents and also work towards the welfare of society.

A total of 1,000 students received their degrees on the occasion. The Chancellor, K. Veeramani, Vice-Chancellor, S. Velusami, Pro-Chancellor, A. Rajasekaran, Board Members, V. Anburaj and others participated in the convocation function.