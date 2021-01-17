TN Health Secretary takes vaccine shot; encourages people to take vaccine when their turn comes

TIRUCHI

17 January 2021

There is no set target on the number of doses to be administered per day. The only target is to ensure that there are no adverse effects to those who have received vaccination, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said.

The Health Secretary was administered a dose of Covaxin at the vaccination centre at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Sunday morning.

Speaking to reporters, he said that he had taken the vaccination as a health administrator and would encourage all to take the vaccination when their turn came, in a serious attempt to break the chain.

"Despite having taken a dose, people must be cautious at crowded spaces, closed spaces and contacts of those who had tested positive for COVID-19," he said.

On the first day of vaccination nearly 3,000 beneficiaries were given a dose of which none have reported any reaction so far.

"It is one's personal choice to take the vaccination but one must not doubt the safety of both approved vaccines," Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

"The Drugs Controller General of India has approved both vaccines after careful deliberation and would not have done so without the safety of the people in mind," he said. "It is our duty to clarify the concerns of those with inhibitions," he added.

Doctors affiliated with the Tiruchi branch of the Indian Medical Association, including M.S. Ashraf, former national vice-president, IMA, Tiruchi branch-IMA president Dr. R Gunasekaran, staff nurses and security staff at the Tiruchi MGMGH were also administered vaccine.

As on Sunday afternoon 20 doses of Covaxin and 24 doses of Covishield was administered at the Tiruchi MGMGH.