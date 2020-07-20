TN Health secretary Radhakrishnan’s family tests positive

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan’s wife and son have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, his parents-in-law had tested positive for the infection. All four of them are undergoing treatment at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Guindy.

The official’s parents-in-law had arrived from Madurai last week and had undergone test for the infection as a routine exercise. On Saturday, the two elderly family members and two domestic helps tested positive. They were all sent to the King Institute for treatment.

When the family was tested a couple of days later, Dr. Radhakrishnan’s wife and son tested positive. They were also shifted to the King Institute.

The official has been in isolation at the State guesthouse. He has undergone the test to rule out infection thrice. His results have been negative, an official said.

Dr. Radhakrishnan replaced Beela Rajesh as Health Secretary on June 12, just as the infection had started to spread across the State.