T.N. Health Minister urges traders not to sell gutkha, pan masala

January 31, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday urged the traders not to sell gutkha and pan masala in Tamil Nadu. He was responding to a query raised by the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu chief A.M. Vikramaraja, who wanted the government to clarify whether traders could sell gutkha or not, after the Madras High Court quashed the ban on manufacture sale of gutkha recently.

“Don’t do it [sell gutkha]. It is a matter of humanitarian concern. Even though the court lifted the ban, the Chief Minister is determined that such substances should not be in circulation in Tamil Nadu. My appeal to Mr. Vikramaraja is that, when a wide range of items can be sold through a shop, do traders need to earn their livelihood by selling gutkha and pan masala that are harmful for humans?,” asked the Minister after attending the white coat ceremony of first year MBBS students at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore.

Mr. Subramanian reiterated that the Government was having discussions with legal experts to move for an appeal in the matter in the Supreme Court. The High Court order has pointed out various issues with regard to the existing legislation. Appropriate steps will be taken if an amendment or a new legislation is required, he said.

Over 500 urban health centres to be opened in single day

The Minister said that the government’s special project of creating a network of 708 urban health centres across the State was progressing in full swing. Of these, construction of over 500 urban health centres have been completed and appointment of a four-member staff, including a doctor in each of them, would be completed soon. “Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will launch 500 plus urban health centres in a single day, before the end of this month, which will be unique achievement in history of health sector,” he said.

According to the Minister, a total of 1,41,923 persons received emergency medical care and recovered under the ‘Innuyir Kappom -Nammai Kakkum 48’ scheme since its launch in December 2021. The government has spent ₹125.42 crore for the beneficiaries so far. A total of 679 hospitals, which are located close to 500 accident-prone areas across the State, have been linked under the scheme. On Tuesday, the Minister handed over advanced medical equipment worth ₹2.76 crore for eight empanelled hospitals including the ESI Hospital, Coimbatore.

ADVERTISEMENT