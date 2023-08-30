ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Health Minister undergoes angiogram after dizzy spell; no significant heart blocks found

August 30, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Following the angiogram and treatment at the T.N. Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital, Minister Ma. Subramanian went back home, a hospital bulletin said

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who had complained of dizziness, returned home after undergoing a coronary angiogram at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital (TNGMSSH), Omandurar Estate, in Chennai, on Wednesday.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital, the Minister felt dizzy while meeting visitors after his morning walk on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Following this, he was immediately taken to the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital, Guindy where he underwent tests. On the basis of this evaluation, he was taken to TNGMSSH for a coronary angiogram. The angiogram found no significant blocks in the heart.

Following a decision that adequate treatment was provided, the Minister returned home at 2.10 p.m, the bulletin said.

