T.N. Health Minister clarifies on third booster dose

Should the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration take a decision on a third booster dose, Mr. Subramanian said T.N. would be the first to act.

If the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 takes a decision on administering any third COVID-19 vaccine dose, the Tamil Nadu government would follow the advisory, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian informed the State Legislative Assembly on Monday.

"According to doctors and medical experts, two doses of the vaccine provide safety of about 97.5%," Mr. Subramanian said, during his reply to a special call attention motion moved by AIADMK legislator and former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar (Viralimalai). The death rate is "almost nil", he said.

Should the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 take a decision on a third booster dose, Mr. Subramanian said Tamil Nadu would be the first to act.

Speaking on the call attention motion he had moved in the House, Mr. Vijayabaskar referred to some of the recent statements about possible third vaccine dose by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor of the White House in the United States of America.

Elaborating on the steps being taken in Tamil Nadu for COVID-19 vaccination, Mr. Subramanian said Tamil Nadu received a total of 19,22,080 doses on September 5, the highest consignment received since the vaccination commenced in the State on January 16 this year. On September 4, a total of 6,20,255 persons were administered vaccine doses, the highest single-day tally so far in the State.

The Tamil Nadu government would organise 10,000 COVID-19 vaccination camps across the State on September 12 on the advice of the Chief Minister, the Minister said. In the wake of over 20,000 COVID-19 cases being reported in neighbouring Kerala daily, the CM has instructed to ensure complete vaccination in all districts that share borders with Kerala, Mr. Subramanian added.