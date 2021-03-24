TN Health Dept appeals to Premalatha to undergo COVID-19 test

Tamil Nadu

This comes after DMDK’s deputy general secretary L.K. Sudhish’s wife tested positive

With DMDK deputy general secretary L.K. Sudhish’s wife testing positive for COVID-19, the Health Department authorities in Cuddalore district on Wednesday contacted party treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant who was in the midst of her campaigning in Virudhachalam to come in for testing.

Sources said that three workers of the Heath Department made an appeal to Ms. Premalatha to come for testing. Party cadres, however, objected to it.

The DMDK leader informed the team that she would come in on Wednesday afternoon and get herself tested. Sources said that Mr. Sudhish’s wife had been with Ms. Premalatha during her campaign.

