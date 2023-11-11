T.N. Health Department launches drive for leprosy awareness

November 11, 2023 05:11 am | Updated 05:11 am IST - CHENNAI

Aiming to eliminate leprosy by 2025, the Tamil Nadu Health Department has launched a month-long initiative to raise public awareness of the cardinal signs of the disease. It plans to reach out to schools, colleges, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers, self-help group (SHG) members, voluntary organisations, and government offices.

According to official data, the State recorded nearly 3,000 new leprosy cases last year. Currently, 2,531 persons are being treated for leprosy. “We are moving towards the elimination of leprosy. The goal is to reduce new cases by 70% and bring down child cases and deformities by 90% by 2027,” said S. Amutha, Additional Director of Medical Services, Leprosy (in-charge).

“We have the potential to eliminate leprosy from Tamil Nadu by 2025. Elimination does not mean total eradication. It is a level where the disease ceases to be a public health problem. In particular, there should not be any new deformity cases or occurrence of new childhood cases. Rehabilitation of persons who recover from leprosy and have deformities will continue,” said T. S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

He added that this was a disease with a long incubation period after exposure. “We need a high level of suspicion to diagnose it at an earlier stage where there is effective treatment,” he said.

Public support is crucial to bring down the cases, Dr. Amutha said, adding that people should know the cardinal signs and symptoms of leprosy – discolouration of skin with definite loss of sensation, thickening of peripheral nerves and skin smear positivity. “There are other symptoms as well for which they should seek medical help. This includes shininess of skin; thickening of ear lobes and nodules over the body; tingling sensation in the hands and feet and weakness of the small muscles of limbs; and the inability to close the eyelids. People should come forward and approach the nearest health facility to get checked. Early diagnosis and management will prevent deformity,” she said.

This month, the department is creating awareness among all sections in rural and urban areas, and will have focused information, education, and communication activities at public places, such as market areas, bus terminals and railway stations, schools, colleges, government offices, and among MGNREGS workers and SHG members.

Dr. Amutha said it was important to end the stigma and not discriminate against those suffering from leprosy. “It is a bacterial disease that can be completely cured through multi-drug therapy. All we need is a change in the mindset of people,” she added.

Prophylaxis dose

She said the department launched post-exposure prophylaxis single dose Rifampicin drug in 2019. “When a member of a family is diagnosed with leprosy, the drug is given for his/her family and social contacts, such as neighbours and in workplaces, to prevent transmission,” she said.

From April to September 2023, nearly 19,000 persons were covered under this prophylactic dose, the official added.