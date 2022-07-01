T.N. has to grow for country’s growth, says Governor

Industries must play a crucial role as the wealth creator, he says

C. Jayakumar, Executive Vice President and Head-Corporate Human Resources at Larsen and Toubro, receiving an award from Governor R.N. Ravi. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday said Tamil Nadu had to grow for the country to grow. “This cannot be achieved by statements but by endeavour,” he said, while acknowledging that Tamil Nadu has all ingredients for growth such as good road connectivity, reasonably good power situation and skilled manpower.

Speaking at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) HR Score awards function in Chennai, he posed the question why Tamil Nadu has been attracting investments that were similar to Haryana and not Maharashtra and Karnataka, which were attracting eight times and seven times more investments than Tamil Nadu.

The State was once a leader in wind energy and now it is in sixth position, Mr. Ravi pointed out, while urging industries to overcome the challenges and grow.

He urged the industry leaders to rethink the use of the term ‘Human Resource’, arguing that humans were far more than resources and treating them merely as a resource does not help inter-personal bonding.

Mr. Ravi said the term human resource was influenced by the West. “The previous governments called it the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. Now it has been changed to the Ministry of Education,” he said. According to him, India was brimming with renewed confidence, moving ahead comprehensively and the energy of the country was unleashing itself. India is entering Amrit Kaal — the next 25 years leading up to 100 years of independence — and will become a world leader by 2047, he reiterated.

Industries will have to play a crucial role as the wealth creator and they need to contribute in whatever way possible, be it innovation, diversification or expansion. A business as usual approach won’t be acceptable and industries have a huge responsibility.

He also presented the second edition of FICCI HR Score Awards 2022 under various categories. The function was organised by FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council.

PLU life time achievement award was presented to C. Jayakumar, executive vice president and head- Corporate Human Resources at Larsen & Toubro. MSME Lifetime achievement award was presented to S. Deenadayalan, founder, CEO, HR Consultancy. Awards were presented for HR best practices under MSME and PLU categories.

GSK Velu, chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council (TNSC) and CMD Trivitron Group of Companies, pointed out that the HR function plays a key role in an organisation, but mostly remains in the background.

N.R. Mani, convenor FICCI TNSC HR Panel; Kumar Vembu, founder and CEO, Gofrugal Technologies; Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchirappalli and others participated.

Zoho People was the title sponsor for the event. IIM-Tiruchirappalli was the knowledge partner and The Hindu was the print media partner.