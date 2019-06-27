T.N. has stocked up on anti-rabies vaccine

Last year’s experience has helped Tamil Nadu avert vaccine shortage that has gripped other States.

The State has managed to maintain an adequate stock of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) even as there are reports of shortage of the vaccine in many parts of the country.

In fact, Tamil Nadu has supplied 41,000 vials to two neighbouring States and a Union Territory to help them tide over the shortage.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) prepared in advance to stock the vaccines after averting a near shortage situation last year.

“The present shortage of ARV is due to closing of one of the three manufacturing units in India and the inability of the others to ramp supplies correspondingly,” an official of TNMSC said.

“Last year, the State had a tight situation and narrowly averted a shortage. So, we were well prepared. We usually stock in advance when the summer approaches. As of now, our stock position and supplies are adequate for two months,” he said.

Every year, the State requires around nine to 10 lakh vials of the vaccine.

He said the State has supplied 41,000 vials to Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Official sources said a few more States had requested for the vials, but the TNMSC expressed its inability to supply.

S. Raghunanthanan, professor of medicine, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, said there was no shortage in supply of anti-rabies vaccine in the government sector.