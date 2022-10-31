T.N. has potential to repower 4,100 MW of wind energy capacity: draft policy

A revised policy has been drafted, taking into account representations from various stakeholders and subsequent deliberations

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 31, 2022 00:17 IST

Industry experts flag concerns in repowering. | Photo Credit: File photo

Tamil Nadu has the potential for repowering 4,100 MW of wind energy capacity, considering the wind turbines below 2 MW capacity, the Union Ministry for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in its draft National Repowering Policy for Wind Power Projects 2022.

Repowering refers to the process of replacing older wind turbines. Industry experts pointed out many challenges in repowering. A ‘Policy for Repowering of the Wind Power Projects’ was issued in August 2016. However, the majority of old wind power projects, with sub MW scale wind turbines are yet to be repowered, MNRE noted.

A revised policy has been drafted, taking into account representations from various stakeholders and subsequent deliberations. It has sought comments by November 1.

K. Venkatachalam, chief advisor, Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association, said with the existing wind turbines performing well, there was hesitancy from owners to go for mandatory repowering. Another issue was the financial viability in going for newer wind turbines. With higher open access charges now fixed, owners may not go for new machines due to the investments involved.

According to A.D. Thirumoorthy, an energy consultant, when repowering is done, it is not possible to get the same capacity as earlier. Thus, owners may have to go for adding additional capacity. Cost is another concern, he added.

Inadequate infra

Another major constraint is the inadequate transmission infrastructure for catering to the additional capacity. Central government and the State utility should provide fund for augmenting transmission infrastructure, he said.

Various stakeholders are now in the process of sending the comments on the draft and highlighting the difficulties at the ground-level.

The State power regulator has to amend the regulations on repowering and the State utility has to kick start the repowering initiative, he noted.

