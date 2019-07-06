‘T.N. has potential to be defence hub’

Tamil Nadu has tremendous potential as a hub for aero components and textile industry in the context of defence, Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, said.

“Tamil Nadu holds a special place with respect to our initiatives. The relationship between the Ministry of Defence and Tamil Nadu’s aero and defence ecosystem is set to grow in the future and we are getting tremendous support from the State government,” he said speaking at the conference on Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing Technologies organised by CII.

Dr. Kumar pointed out that several schemes of the Ministry of Defence have favoured Tamil Nadu.

“We have proposed two defence innovation hubs out of which one is coming up in Coimbatore. Another major initiative we have taken is bringing start-ups to work along with the defence establishments under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) program,” he said.

iDEX partners

Dr. Kumar pointed out that there are six iDEX partners across the country and two of them are in Tamil Nadu, the incubator at IIT Madras, and FORGE in Coimbatore.

“Partnerships are happening as part of the Defence Industrial Corridor. Tamil Nadu will house one of the two defence corridors in the country,” he added.

Dr. Kumar also pointed out that in January 2019, the public and private sector announced investments of ₹3,100 crore in Tamil Nadu’s defence corridor.

“We have set up a committee in the Ministry of Defence under the leadership of Additional Secretary (Defence Production) to monitor the progress of these investments,” he said.

Dr. Kumar said the Ministry has set a target of ₹20,000 crore for defence exports of restricted items in 2019-20, when compared to ₹10,700 crore in 2018-19.

He said the exports have already exceeded ₹5,000 crore in the first quarter and the Ministry is confident of surpassing the target by the end of the year.