T.N. has done over 5 crore tests

With 1,29,573 samples tested for COVID-19, Tamil Nadu crossed a landmark of sorts on Friday, even as the State reported 1,152 fresh cases and 19 deaths. The State has so far tested 5,00,51,603 samples taken from 4,91,32,122 persons through RT-PCR.

The State’s overall case tally has gone up to 26,92,949. Chennai reported 147 fresh cases and Coimbatore 140. The other districts that reported more cases included Chengalpattu, 93. and Erode, 83. Tiruppur reported 67 cases and Salem 57. In Thanjavur, 51 fresh infections were found.

Ariyalur, 1; Ramanathapuram, 2; Perambalur, Tenkasi and Theni, 3 each; and Tirupattur, 5, reported the lowest number of cases. As many as 1,392 persons were discharged after treatment. The number of recovered patients has gone up to 26,43,431. While 15 deaths occurred at government hospitals, four patients died at private hospitals. The State’s toll has gone up to 35,987, said the daily bulletin of the Department of Public Health.

Most deaths

The most number of deaths, 5, occurred in Coimbatore and three persons died in Tiruvallur. Two persons each died in Kanniyakumari, Thanjavur and Tiruppur. One death each occurred in Chennai, Namakkal, Salem, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi.

While two among the dead had no co-morbidities, the rest had pre-existing health conditions. A 42-year-old woman from Salem with Type 2 diabetes was admitted to Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on October 5. She tested positive the next day and died of COVID-19 pneumonia on October 20.

At 2,618 sessions, 1,30,492 persons were vaccinated. Among them were 58 healthcare workers; 1,192 frontline workers; 75,058 persons aged 18-44; and 39,065 persons aged 45-59; and 15,119 senior citizens.

The bulletin said that so far, 5,16,99,793 persons had been inoculated. The vaccination coverage through private centres since May 1 is 26,23,258.