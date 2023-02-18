T.N. has been following right organ transplant policy since start, say official sources

February 18, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

With the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare making three changes to the organ donation and transplant policy – removal of age cap, domicile policy and registration fee – recently, Tamil Nadu has been following the right policy since the start, allowing individuals regardless of age and domicile to benefit under the deceased donor organ transplant programme. However, the State has not received any communication on the “One Nation, One Policy” for organ donation and transplantation and will take a closer look at the issue, official sources in the Health Department said.

“We have been registering persons aged above 65 for transplant for so many years. With regards to domicile status, it was Gujarat that made being from the State mandatory to be eligible for organ transplants last year. The Gujarat High Court held this policy unconstitutional and quashed it. Patients hailing from any State and undergoing treatment in Tamil Nadu are registered for organ transplant here. We have been registering patients irrespective of their domicile status,” the official said.

He added that even foreign nationals were registered in the State for organ transplant. “We follow a structured organ allocation policy. There is a specific sequence in place for allocating organs,” he said.

The third change was to stop charging registration fees for organ transplant patients. “While patients are registered for free in government hospitals, private hospitals charge a nominal fee in the State. So, we do not have any real issue with the three changes made recently. We have been following the right policy since the start, and have been constantly refining our organ allocation policy,” the official added.

However, the official source pointed out that there was no communication or any indication put up online on the “One Nation, One Policy” for organ donation and transplantation, he said. “The Transplantation of Human Organs Act and Rules have no such provision. A registry at the national level can be maintained, but organ allocation lies with the States. We are clear on this. We will study the issue,” he said.