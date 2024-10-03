T.N. has attracted investments worth ₹9.74 lakh crore in three years, says report

Tamil Nadu has attracted investments worth ₹9.74 lakh crore and 27 new factories have been established during the past three years that would provide jobs for about 31 lakh youth, the DMK government said on Thursday.

An official release listed out the achievements of the Industries Department during the past three years. In the first phase, investor conferences were held in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Thoothukudi attracting investments worth ₹1,90,803 crore, generating employment for 2.8 lakh people.

In the following phase, the Chief Minister visited the UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan, resulting in investments worth ₹7,441 crore, which generated job opportunities for 17,371 individuals. As part of the third phase, the World Investors Conference’ was organised in Chennai on January 7 and 8 this year and unprecedented investments of ₹6.64 lakh crore were secured.

The Chief Minister visited Spain in the fourth phase in which he highlighted the industrial opportunities in Tamil Nadu. During his visit, Memorandum of Understanding for investments worth ₹3,440 crore were signed. In August this year, the Chief Minister inaugurated 19 factories with investments of ₹17,616 crore at an event held in Chennai. These 19 factories have collectively provided job opportunities for 64,968 youth, representing a total investment of ₹17,616 crore.

In the fifth phase, the Chief Minister visited the U.S. in September this year during which 19 Memoranda of Understanding to generate 11,516 new job opportunities for Tamil youth. “The Opposition parties are jealous because they travel and do not get jobs. So, they mislead the public by spreading false information and trying to sow dissent against the government,” it claimed.

